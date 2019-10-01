Blac Chyna Lets It All Hang Out In Wildly Strapped Lingerie On Instagram

Blac Chyna has given Instagram a major curve overload. The reality star, model, and businesswoman is known for flaunting her curves on social media, with some new content landing on the 31-year-old’s social media proving that she’s still at it. Chyna took to Instagram last night from her bathroom with a sizzling lingerie display – likely a treat for the star’s 16.1 million followers.

Chyna seemed out to showcase her curves both in still photo and video mode. The star appeared as a peroxide blonde – with hair color that changes on a regular basis, it’s hard to dub this star as a permanent blonde, brunette, or other.

As to the lingerie, well, it was pretty wild. Chyna was seen in a black, strapped bra-and-panties set with some rather complicated finishes: banded details across the bust formed somewhat of a web, with the straps extending to a triangular detail below the bust. The bra itself seemed fairly open, with the star’s cleavage taking center stage. As to the briefs, these boasted thicker bands, with the lowers almost taking on an athleisurewear feel. Fans saw the mother of two’s super-curvy waist, slim torso, and round hips, plus those famous assets. Chyna appeared fully made up, with long lashes, heavy foundation, and dark brows contrasting against her light locks.

A caption from Chyna had played on the concept of money. The post also saw Chyna act as the powerful influencer that she is: Chyna’s posts regularly mention affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova. The brand is known for collaborating with major and minor faces across Instagram – while plenty of swimwear models with fewer than 1 million followers namedrop the brand, Fashion Nova itself also affiliates itself with the heavyweights, having full-blown collections with Cardi B.

Chyna’s post proved popular, racking up over 134,000 likes, with her video clocking over 379,000 views.

In addition, Chyna does have a stripping background – and one that seems to run in the family. The model herself worked as a stripper during her student days, with an Elle reveal showing that Chyna’s own mother was fully behind the idea of her daughter ditching her clothing for money.

Loading...

“My mom used to be a stripper, so she was like, ‘If this is what you want to do, be the best at it,'” Chyna said.

Of course, those days are now in the past. Chyna is a celebrity, a mother, and a hard-hitting entrepreneur. The model recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for rocking a white swimsuit on social media. Fans wishing to see more of Chyna should follow her Instagram.