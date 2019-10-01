Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Defies Age In White Button-Down Top In Breast Cancer Awareness Post

Elizabeth Hurley is defying age in her most recent social media share.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Hurley regularly shares a number of photos and videos for fans on social media, and each and every one of them earns her a ton of attention. While she’s usually posing in bikinis to promote her line or sharing sizzling throwbacks, she also dazzles in a number of other gorgeous shots while raising awareness for causes that are near and dear to her heart in the process.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Hurley strikes a pose while sitting on a black director’s chair. The bombshell rocks a white button-down shirt and light denim jeans for the photo op, while wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled. Elizabeth looks straight into the camera in the photo, resting her chin on her hand that features a pink breast cancer ribbon on it.

Per usual, the beauty is wearing a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Her pearly whites are also on display in the photo. In the caption of the image, Liz urges her followers to make a donation to breast cancer awareness in October, which is the official awareness month for the disease.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours, but it’s earned Hurley a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let Hurley know that she looks amazing, while countless others let her know that they would be donating to the cause.

“Such a Beautiful lady inside and out,” one fan wrote with a pink heart emoji attached to the end.

“As someone who took time off from work to be a caregiver for a family member with breast cancer (an aunt) we are happy to help with little ways we can. Will post something because it’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer,” another chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” another chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Hurley slipped into another sexy outfit as she once again delighted her Instagram followers. In the photo, the 54-year-old struck a pose in profile while clad in a gorgeous sequined dress that clung to her body and showcased her killer figure. The beautiful shot earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 58,000 likes and 900-plus comments.