Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Shimmering Black Bikini: ‘Wifey Type’

Tarsha Whitmore is captivating her fans again with yet another eye-popping Instagram post.

The newest addition to the Aussie bombshell’s widely-followed feed was shared on Monday, September 30, and was an instant hit with her 550,000 followers. In the photo, the 19-year-old was captured by the camera lying outside on a plush patio chair as the golden sunlight poured over her, illuminating her bronzed skin and flawless figure.

Her look for the day was no different from what she sports in many of her social media snaps: a daringly tiny bikini. However, this one in particular had Tarsha labeling herself the “wifey type.” The number was from the popular Australia-based brand White Fox and became even more eye-popping due to its glittery black fabric that shimmered underneath the sun as Tarsha worked on her tan.

The itty-bitty two-piece consisted of a sexy, triangle-style top that was barely able to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from every angle. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s plunging neckline, though the NSFW display hardly seemed to bother anybody in her audience.

On her lower half, Tarsha sported a matching pair of shimmering bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top part of her swimwear. The minuscule, thong-styled piece covered only what was necessary, leaving the stunner’s famously curvy booty exposed in is entirety as well as her long, toned legs, which she stretched out in front of her to give her fans a better view. Its thin string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and sculpted abs, both of which regularly make an appearance on the model’s Instagram page.

The social media sensation was also completely glammed up for the steamy snap. She had her light brown hair styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and past her chest, parted in the middle so not to cover up her face. She wore a light pink gloss on her plump lips and contoured her cheeks with a dusting of pink blush and highlighter, while a thick coat of mascara covered her lashes to make her features pop even more.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the Aussie babe’s Instagram feed was an instant hit with her horde of fans. Within less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, the snap racked up well over 19,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments for Tarsha’s jaw-dropping display.

“That swimsuit was made for you,” one person wrote, while another said that Tarsha was “goals.”

Loading...

“Goddess on earth,” commented a third.

Tarsha is no stranger to showing off her incredible bikini body on social media. Recently, the babe turned up the heat on her Instagram page again when she showed off her curvaceous backside and bare booty in a skimpy gold thong bikini that left very little to the imagination and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.