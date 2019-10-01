Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Shows Off Killer Figure In Neon Orange Bikini Alongside Pal

Madi Edwards is shutting down Instagram with another insanely sexy post.

As those who follow her on social media know, the Aussie-born model is most well-known for showing off her body in a wide range of bikinis that usually leave little to nothing to the imagination. The stunner is also no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure in lingerie, dresses, and countless other NSFW outfits, but it’s definitely her bikini shots that drive her fans wild. In the most recent photo that was shared on her social media page, Madi and a pal sizzle in bikinis.

In the picture-perfect photo, Madi strikes a pose with a friend by her side. The duo stand on the beach together, dipping their toes in the sand while a gorgeous blue ocean appears just behind them in the shot. Edwards puts her killer figure on display for fans once again in a neon orange bikini that features a triangle top and skimpy bottoms, placing her toned and tanned figure at the center of the shot.

The model appears to be sporting just a hint of makeup in the gorgeous snap, while she wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. Her pal poses right beside her and also wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail, while rocking a neon pink bikini that leaves little to the imagination in the NSFW shot. The photo has only been live on Madi’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her followers, with over 8,000 likes and 40-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let Madi and her pal know that they look stunning, while countless others talked about the beautiful scenery. A few other fans had no words for the photo and chimed in with emoji instead.

“Very beautiful women,” one follower gushed with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Amazing perfect hot body,” one more wrote with a red heart and thumbs-up emoji.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” another chimed in.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell stunned in another sexy outfit, this time a dress. In the stunning photo, the model could be seen clad in a curve-hugging white dress with a beautiful pink-and-red floral pattern on it. For the sultry photo op, the model put on a chesty display for fans, displaying quite a bit in the cleavage department.

Fans can keep up with all of Madi’s stunning updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.