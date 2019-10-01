‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Journey Hit With Hannah Brown Distraction, Teases Reality Steve

Peter Weber is currently looking for love as The Bachelor 2020 lead and spoiler king Reality Steve is dishing out plenty of details about how things are progressing during filming. In his latest blog post, he is revealing a potentially tantalizing tidbit about what went wrong with a recent group date. It seems that The Bachelorette Hannah Brown was involved and fans will be curious to learn more about this.

According to Reality Steve, Hannah was slated to host the group date that was being filmed for Episode 3. The Bachelor spoilers revealed that Peter was at the venue for the date, as were the women. However, the date didn’t actually happen.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the original excuse was that Peter became ill and couldn’t continue filming. The rumor was that he had food poisoning or something of that nature and that all the ladies were sent back to the mansion disappointed.

However, Reality Steve now says that was something of a cover story.

Apparently, Peter and Hannah spent some time talking to one another before proceeding to the group date. Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers indicate that this conversation left Weber feeling emotional and distracted. This is said to be the reason the group date didn’t happen, rather than an illness on Peter’s part.

Some rumors had already been swirling about this and now Reality Steve says he’s been able to confirm what happened. The show will probably play this up as a significant issue when this date is set to air over the winter. However, The Bachelor spoilers suggest that it may not have truly been all that dramatic.

Reality Steve says that Peter got emotional while talking to Hannah. After that, he told the group date ladies that he needed some time on his own to sort through his emotions and feelings. While that means that the daytime portion of this date was canceled, The Bachelor spoilers suggest that the evening portion still took place.

This situation will probably rattle the ladies involved, prompting them to worry that Hannah might ultimately steal Peter away from them due to lingering feelings between the two of them. However, Reality Steve seems confident this is an orchestrated storyline more than anything else and that it won’t amount to all that much.

As Reality Steve notes, since that talk with Hannah, Peter has filmed three more dates along with a rose ceremony. Weber and his remaining ladies will head to Ohio to tape for Episode 4 and then they’ll start traveling to more exotic locations.

The spoiler king says that he thinks there may be some residual feelings lingering for both Peter and Hannah, but he doesn’t think it’s enough to derail the entire season.

“I think this is going to be made into a bigger deal than it really is. I fully expect that. The first 3 episodes of this season will have a ‘Is Peter over Hannah’ storyline lingering over it.”

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve have not yet revealed anything juicy in terms of frontrunners for Peter Weber’s final rose yet. There is a lot of filming ahead and the final rose ceremony should take place in mid-November. This 2020 season premieres in January and fans will be anxious to see this interaction with The Bachelorette Hannah Brown air for themselves.