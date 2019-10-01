NBA News: Damian Lillard Responds To Shaquille O’Neal With Diss Song

Long before Damian Lillard became Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the rap scene, Shaquille O’Neal released four studio albums while rapping alongside the likes of The Notorious B.I.G and Nas. With Lillard’s latest album receiving favorable reviews from fans, some have labeled him as the best rapper in the NBA. Of course, O’Neal has claimed the title for a long time, although he has been inactive from the booth.

During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Lillard agreed with the assessment of him being a better rapper than O’Neal, as reported by The Source. He went on to add that fans didn’t view O’Neal as a “real rapper” despite his lengthy discography as an artist. O’Neal was clearly not going to let Lillard’s comments slide without a response, as the 15-time NBA All-Star put out a four-minute track about Lillard.

O’Neal took the opportunity to boast about his many accomplishments on the court, comparing his accolades to Lillard’s basketball resume. Upon hearing the freestyle, Lillard took to Twitter to address the situation and promised to pen an immediate reply. Less than 24 hours later, Lillard unleashed the highly anticipated diss song, per TMZ. It’s already generating tremendous buzz across the NBA world.

Lillard credited Kobe Bryant for carrying O’Neal to his three-championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, then poked fun of his signature sneaker. He also questioned O’Neal’s talent as a rapper once again with some harsh words regarding his previous work.

Most fans have crowned Lillard as the winner of the first round, which is unlikely to go down well with O’Neal. The back-and-forth between them will probably extend as both stars happen to take pride in their rapping abilities. O’Neal has yet to respond to Lillard’s newest song, but a tweet he sent out earlier today was met with hundreds of replies quoting rhymes from the scathing diss track.

Lillard is now preparing for the 2019-2020 NBA season with hopes of capturing a title at last. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to contend once again this year. The team continues to search for the final piece of the puzzle, with rumors linking them to Andre Iguodala, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Now that Lillard has matched O’Neal’s efforts on the mic, he is determined to continue building his basketball legacy. Having improved nearly every season since his arrival in the NBA, Lillard is tasked with leading the Blazers to a championship.