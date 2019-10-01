Adele Reportedly Dating Fellow British Artist Skepta

If rumors are true, they may have just become one of the hottest and unlikeliest couples in the whole of the United Kingdom.

According to reports, singer Adele and rapper Skepta are currently dating, only six months after she split up from her husband, Simon Konecki. While the former couple broke up in April, Adele only filed for divorce last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

And now, it has emerged that a romantic relationship is blooming between her and the 37-year-old grime artist, with whom she has been friends for a long time now. In fact, both musicians hail from Tottenham, in North London, with The Sun reporting that Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga) has been a major emotional support for the 31-year-old songstress ever since she called it quits with Konecki.

It seems like they have been in regular contact for months now, and have reportedly even gone on a string of dates together — including when they celebrated the rapper’s birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in the U.K. capital a few weeks ago.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day,” a source claimed.

Both Brits are incredibly private when it comes to their love life. The former didn’t even reveal she had tied the knot with her boyfriend of five years in a secret ceremony until about a year later, when she mentioned her husband rather nonchalantly during a concert in Australia in 2017. Meanwhile, Skepta’s latest relationship, with supermodel Naomi Campbell, fell so under the radar that many fans didn’t even realize they were an item.

But as The Mirror put it, while their alleged relationship may come as a bit of a shock to their fans, the duo have actually been close friends for a long time. Their friendship started when Adele posted a snap of Skepta to her Instagram page, alongside the caption “Tottenham Boy,” followed by and a red heart and a hashtag of his critically-acclaimed album Konnichiwa.

The hip-hop artist then retweeted the image, adding a rose emoji and the words “love you.” Later that year he revealed in an interview that the “Someone Like You” artist texted him “all the time,” adding, “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

They quickly evolved from being mutual fans to being friends, and now that they are both single, romance rumors are starting to swirl.