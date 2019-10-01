‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, 43, Wows In A Tiny Black Swimsuit

Kandi's looking years younger than her age in her sultry new swimwear snap.

Kandi Burruss is proving that she’s still looking years younger than her age in a recent shot posted to her Instagram account. The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star left little to the imagination in a snap recently shared to social media as she showed off her toned physique in a seriously skimpy black swimsuit.

The popular reality star and Xscape singer flaunted her fit body for her for her 6.8 million followers as she slipped into the backless bathing suit with a string tie across her sides and around her back to reveal a whole lot of skin.

She paired the plunging one-piece with an animal-print cover-up draped around her shoulders while she posed with one foot on the stairs while at the bottom of a white lit up staircase. She also paired the pretty revealing swimsuit number with a gold headband on her head and a pair of gold sandals on her feet alongside circular drop earrings.

Burruss, who celebrated her 43rd birthday back in May, flashed a big smile for the camera as she posed sideways on while also revealing in the caption that the stunning photo was taken by her fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore. She also captioned the swimwear snap with the hashtag #BossMoves as she proudly showed off her flawless body for the camera.

The comments section of Kandi’s upload was understandably lit up with praise from her millions of fans, with many sharing their support after seeing the mom of two show off her body confidence to the world via social media.

“FOREVA young! Just natural beauty!” one fan wrote after seeing her strutting her stuff in the plunging one-piece. “You look beautiful,” another said.

A third person added, “You look amazing…..” as another wrote of the ageless beauty, “I thought this was your daughter you so beautiful Kandi.”

Others left fire emoji and faces with hearts for eyes to let Burruss know how much they appreciated the swimwear shot.

Back in June, Kandi sparked a similar response from her followers as she posed in a pink bikini while on vacation.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the ageless RHOA star was snapped in a colorful two-piece while vacationing with her family, including her husband Todd Tucker and their two children, 16-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ace, and her stepdaughter, 22-year-old Kaela Tucker.

Looking years younger than her mid-40’s Burruss looked super cute in her pink swimwear as she rocked a pair of sunglasses and pigtail braids during a sunny trip on a boat.

The latest swimwear photo comes shortly after People reported last week that Kandi and Todd are expecting their third child together via a surrogate.