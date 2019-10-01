‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Dance Moves In Skintight Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday when she updated her Instagram account with a video of her showing off her dance moves.

The clip showed Yanet in a gym wearing a red workout bra and figure-hugging yoga pants. With a camera crew working around her, she displayed her dancing prowess with a sexy hip roll as music played in the background. The video was just a few seconds long, but it was long enough to show that Yanet has got rhythm. The brunette bombshell wore her hair back in a low ponytail as the camera captured her strutting her stuff. She appeared to be relaxed and having a little fun as she laughed at the end of the clip.

Judging from the caption of the post, Yanet was working on something for FitPlan, an app which allows clients to work with personal trainers online. She recently joined the team at the company and has shared a few behind-the-scene posts of her working with the crew.

The clip was a smash hit with her Spanish and English followers, with many leaving heart and fire emoji in the comments.

“What a babe,” one admirer wrote.

“So beautiful,” said another follower.

Yanet has indicated in a previous post that her services will become available in 2020. She said that she has been focused on her fitness for the past 10 years, and she often gets asked how she got her body to look like it does. Partnering with FitPlan gives her the opportunity to share what she has learned with her fans. She said working with the company was a dream come true, adding that it was also her dream to inspire people to live happier and healthier lives.

“You and your dreams are worth it but you must dedicate consistently over the years, and it will pay off!” she wrote.

Yanet’s hard work has certainly paid off. She has a fabulous figure, and she doesn’t mind showing it off every once in a while. That body is the reason why Yanet has been dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl.” As The inquisitr reported in September, the stunner thrilled fans wearing a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes and a crop top.

She often shares photos of her working on the set of Hoy, where she reports on the weather in skimpy outfits that showcase her world-famous curves.

Fans who want to keep up with Yanet can follow her Instagram account.