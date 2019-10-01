Bombshell Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Daringly Low-Cut White Satin Bustier

Ana Cheri is heating things up again on her Instagram page.

On Tuesday, October 1, the brunette bombshell shared a new set of photos to her page that were an immediate hit with her millions of fans. The upload included a total of three sexy new snaps that saw the beauty sitting with her legs slightly spread apart on top of a plush ottoman seat as sunlight poured in from a large window out of the frame, illuminating Ana and all of her beauty. As per usual, the babe was dressed to impress in a look that was equal parts chic and sexy, and certainly drove her 12.3 million followers absolutely wild.

The fitness model sent pulses racing in the sunlit photo shoot that saw her following one of the seasons hottest trends and wearing lingerie as outerwear and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she definitely succeeded in rocking the fad. Ana sported a white satin bustier as her top in the sizzling shots, and the display was nothing short of stunning. The sexy piece clung to ever inch of the social media sensation’s flawless physique, and boasted a daringly low-cut design that could hardly contain her voluptuous assets. More than an eyeful of cleavage was well on display in the scandalous piece that left her decolletage completely bare aside from the thick, gold chain necklace she added to the ensemble for a bit of bling.

On her lower half, Ana kept her look simple and sported a pair of classic black pants that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The tighter-than-skin slacks perfectly outlined the stunner’s peachy derriere and toned legs — a result of countless hours in the gym and her rigorous fitness training. They snapped closed with a single silver button high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Ana kept her outfit fairly simple, adding only the gold necklace to accessorize. She wore her long, dark tresses down in loose, bouncy waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down to her chest, though hardly enough to hide her busty display. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of pink blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the fitness babe went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, Ana’s new post has earned more than 20,000 likes after less than 30 minutes of going live to her Instagram page — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section already as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote, while another noted that Ana was “always looking amazing.”

“Your beauty can break the internet,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has rocked dangerously tight clothing on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Instagram model recently showcased her fit figure in a sexy gray sports bra and matching minuscule shorts — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.