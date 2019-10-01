‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Sizzles In Skintight Leather Pants And Fans Want More

In a recent post on Instagram, brunette bombshell Kami Osman bragged that she exceeded her date’s “fly” in a pair of skintight leather pants. Fans were absolutely floored by the sexy snap and gave their wholehearted agreement to the proclamation.

The 24-year-old describes herself as a singer and songwriter, though most of the public knows her best from her social media, where she currently boasts over 770,000 followers. She first found Instagram fame due to her incredibly similar looks to a certain famous reality star, and Kami was soon dubbed the “Canadian Kim Kardashian” due to their likeness.

Though she certainly looks a lot like the KKW Beauty founder, Kami has been open about wanting to forge her own identity. Her witty captions are just one of the ways in which she has showcased her personality.

In the two-picture update, Kami wore a pair of skintight leather pants that flattered her curves in all the right places. The high-waisted cut of the pants showed off her hourglass figure and allowed them to hug her hips in a way that surely drove fans crazy. A chain belt and black corset only emphasized her killer body. A pair of high-heeled mules was the final touch, elongating her toned legs.

In the first picture, Kami posed by angling slightly sideways, showing off just a hint of her pert posterior. With one leg crossed in front of the other, she displayed her bombshell shape to its best advantage.

In the second picture, the brunette beauty faced the camera straight on, playfully tossing her long dark locks.

The post earned over 23,000 likes and more than 140 glowing comments.

“Cat Woman,” one fan proclaimed, likening the Canadian stunner to another leather-clad beauty.

“How do you not pass by a mirror in the morning and not ask yourself out?” a second, clearly awestruck fan wondered.

“Head to cute toes beauty is an understatement,” added a third.

The reaction to her post was so strong that Kami soon followed up with another picture where she wore another pair of sizzling pants. This time, they were a snakeskin print, though just as sexy. The pants cinched around her waist and fans went crazy at how they flattered her fabulous figure.

If that wasn’t enough, Kami then paired the pants with a black top so low cut, she seemed dangerously close to spilling out as she leaned forward on her dressing table.

The picture received over 10,000 likes and more than 60 comments.

“Can’t deal,” one fan confessed, adding heart-eyes.

“Wayyy to beautiful,” agreed another.

It’s clear that Kami is no stranger to sending pulses racing, like when she recently stunned fans in a bustier top, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.