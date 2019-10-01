Cindy Kimberly, The Model Justin Bieber Discovered, Shows Off Flexibility In Sexy Floral Bodysuit & Heels

Cindy Kimberly is showing off her amazing figure in the sexiest way possible.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Kimberly regularly delights her fans with a number of sexy photos on a weekly basis. The popular model first gained her fame when Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on his Instagram account and since then, she has racked up an impressive following of over 5.7 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the supermodel shows off her flexibility in a wide-range of photos.

In the first image in the series, Kimberly poses at the top of a staircase on her knees. Her gorgeous figure is on display in a tight-fitting floral bodysuit that fits her like a glove. The bombshell completes the sultry look with a pair of blush-pink heels and her face looks just as good as her body as she wears her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail along with a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter.

In the next few photos in the series, Kimberly strikes slightly different, but hot poses on the top of the staircase and in the last photo in the deck, the model really shows off her flexibility, leaning back on her hands and lifting her booty off the ground. Cindy tagged herself at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris and since the images went live on her page, they’ve earned her a ton of kudos from followers with over 369,000 likes and well over 1,200 comments.

While many followers commented on the model’s killer outfit, countless others raved over her gorgeous face. A few more fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and used the opportunity to comment with emoji instead.

“i’m in love with u,” one follower gushed.

“YOU really know how to strike a pose,” another fan chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“BABY YOU’RE MY STAR,” one more fan raved.

Loading...

As fans know, Cindy has been showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits over the past few weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model posed for another hot snapshot outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel. In the photo, the stunner stood just in front of a red vintage car and looked amazing while clad in an NSFW outfit. The model rocked a little white dress that left little to be desired, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The dress also featured a lemon pattern all over it, and she completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

That post racked up upwards of 2,000 comments.