Meghan Markle Shows Off Curvier Figure In $139 Double-Breasted Tuxedo Dress

Meghan Markle dazzled onlookers during a visit to The University of Johannesburg today, wearing a flattering double-breasted nude tuxedo dress. Fans are praising the mother of one for flaunting her curvier figure.

“Pregnancy and motherhood really changed her body,” commented one admirer on a post made by a Megan Markle fan page on Instagram. “She’s voluptuous and even more feminine. Beautiful!”

“Meghan looks so feminine and elegant,” another wrote. “She makes the postpregnancy body more becoming than ever. It’s great to watch how she celebrates herself as a woman.”

This isn’t the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has been praised for showing off her “mommy curves.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar comments when she made her official return from maternity leave for the launch of her Smart Set workwear collection, in aid of her patronage Smart Works. For that engagement, Meghan wore a white button-down shirt and tailored pants, all from the capsule collection.

As an Us Weekly insider noted, the former actress appears to be in no hurry to lose the weight she gained while carrying her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

“It’s not easy to lose the weight,” the source said, “but she’s happy to be a realistic example for new mothers.”

The dress that she wore to her first engagement in Johannesburg today is by Banana Republic. It currently retails for $139 on their website. But it appears to no longer be available in the nude color that Meghan wore and sizes 0 and 8 also seem to be sold out. You can, however, purchase a version of it in a color they’re calling “warm white.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) visits the University of Johannesburg on October 1, 2019 Tim Rooke - Pool / Getty Images

The Duchess, the royal patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities, made some key announcements today. During a panel at The University of Johannesburg, she revealed the creation of four new scholarships that will help students to pursue higher education in different Commonwealth countries. She also announced the creation of new gender studies grants from the ACLU as well.

Many of her solo engagements during this royal tour have centered around women’s rights and gender-based violence. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she visited the memorial of slain South African teen Uyinene Mryetyana, a 19-year-old woman who was raped, tortured and murdered in August. Two days ago, she also hosted a meeting with female South African leaders, one of them a leading figure in the anti-apartheid movement.

Meghan Markle was an advocate for women’s rights long before she met Prince Harry. In her pre-royal days, she was a global ambassador for World Vision, a global advocacy organization. She partnered with them on two projects, one that focused on menstrual health in India and another that centered around access to water in Rwanda.

She was also an advocate for UN Women.