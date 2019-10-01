See Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Photos On Instagram

Get your first look at 'The Biebers.'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday, September 30, and on Instagram, Bieber treated his fans and followers to the first look inside their romantic wedding in Blufton, South Carolina.

In Bieber’s post, which was shared in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 1, he was seen standing in front of his model wife in a white button-down and black bowtie as she wore a white halter-style gown with her hair tied back in a loose bun.

Bieber’s photos were taken in what appeared to be a photo booth and were watermarked with the message, “The Biebers… September 30, 2019.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, David Grutman, Justine Skye, and Jason Kennedy were among the celebrity guests in attendance during Bieber and Baldwin’s ceremony and shared plenty of images on their pages as well, many of which also included the couple’s watermark logo and were tagged at their wedding venue, the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

While there was one photo shared of Bieber and Baldwin coming out of the venue’s on-site church, there doesn’t appear to have been any additional images taken at the ceremony, or taken of Bieber and Baldwin’s attire.

Bieber and Baldwin’s friends shared photos of the happy couple and their guests on their own Instagram pages.

Bieber and Baldwin dated one another from December 2015 to January 2015 before going their separate ways and dating other people. Then, last spring, after Bieber temporarily rekindled his past romance with Selena Gomez, he and Baldwin got back together and became engaged months later.

While Bieber and Baldwin didn’t celebrate their marriage with a wedding until Monday, the couple actually tied the knot last September in a New York City courthouse, just two months after becoming engaged during a trip to The Bahamas.

As for what’s next for the couple, they could soon start a family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that Bieber has always imagined himself as a young dad because his parents were young when they had him.

“Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state,” a source revealed. “The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon.”