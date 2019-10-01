Heidi Klum Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Strapless Red Dress & Sexy Heels

Heidi Klum showcased her stunning model figure on the red carpet of the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil premiere this week, and she was a true showstopper in a tiny red dress.

The Daily Mail reports that Heidi walked the red carpet of the event with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as she let it all hang out in the revealing gown.

Heidi’s mini dress fell well above her knees to flaunt her long, lean legs, and boasted a sweetheart neckline without any straps, putting Heidi’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms on full display.

Heidi accessorized the look with some eye-catching dangling diamond earrings a large ring on her finger, and some red heels. She wore her long, blonde hair styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders while sporting bangs across her forehead.

The supermodel also donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included dark eyeliner, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a vivid red color on her lips to complete her glam look. Heidi even showed off her runway walk in a quick video posted to her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, her hubby donned a pair of navy blue slacks with a plain black T-shirt and some black sneakers. The couple snuggled up together at the event, looking happy to be together.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Heidi recently dished on her marriage to Tom, revealing that things are wonderful between them following their gorgeous wedding in Italy.

“It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn’t want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful. After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn’t want to come home,” Heidi stated of her wedding and honeymoon.

The model also opened up about her marriage now that she’s back home, revealing that she couldn’t be happier.

“So far so good. He’s amazing,” Heidi said of her new husband, adding that there tends to be “lots and lots of kissing. Lots! He’s amazing. I love him.”

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Heidi Klum and her musician husband should follow the model on her Instagram account.