‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee ‘Pampers’ Herself In Sexy Black Lingerie

As a model, DJ, and social media star, it’s little surprise that Russian bombshell Nata Lee might feel overwhelmed at times. Fortunately, she recently posted a snapshot to Instagram where she indulged in a day to “pamper” herself, all the while in incredibly sexy black lingerie.

In the snap, Nata Lee wore a sleek, black one-piece bustier. She was angled sideways with her back more towards to the camera so that her perky posterior was on full display. Moreover, the thong-cut of the ensemble meant that very little of her derriere was left up to the imagination.

The pose also gave a glimpse of the curve of her cleavage, which was covered with the black bra of the outfit. Her legs looked long and toned, and her straight blond hair cascaded down her back. Nata Lee captioned the photo saying she spent a relaxing day at home with her photographer boyfriend.

The picture quickly won close to 120,000 likes and more than 800 glowing comments.

“Very, very, very sexy,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, adding a hand-clapping emoji, along with a fire and kissing face.

“You really are my favorite,” added another, with a red heart.

“Beautiful princess,” concluded a third.

The stunner first found fame as the “world’s sexiest DJ” while working at a club called The View in Phuket, Thailand. Since then, she has also branched into modeling, no doubt partially due to the influence of her boyfriend, who is also the founder of an elite Russian modeling agency.

She also maintains a popular social media profile, where the blond beauty can boast over 1.7 million followers, a number that only keeps growing.

The DJ is known to drop jaws and recently floored her fans in a picture where she indulged in some pizza while wearing a white bra and short yoga shorts, as covered by The Inquisitr.

The post was so popular that she was convinced to upload an encore shot, though this time eating a takeout meal with chopsticks. In the post, she wore the same white bra and shorts, though she was perched on top of a countertop for the occasion.

The bra showcased her ample assets to their best advantage, and the killer curves of her body were apparent thanks to her casual pose. In keeping with the vibe of the picture, her hair was up in a simple bun.

Loading...

The picture received over 128,000 likes and more than 760 comments from her fans.

“OMG what an Angel,” one proclaimed, with a fire and purple heart emoji.

“The best,” concluded another, adding two red hearts.