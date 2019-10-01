Doutzen Kroes Wows In Black Lingerie In Seriously Sultry New Photo

Doutzen stripped down to her bra for a sexy new Instagram shot.

Doutzen Kroes didn’t leave too much to the imagination in a new Instagram upload where she showed off a whole lot of skin with a new lingerie snap on September 30. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model and L’Oréal Paris ambassador wowed her 6.2 million followers on the social media site in nothing but a lacy black bra.

The snap showed the mom of two giving the camera a very sultry look as she posed in the sexy lingerie with her long blond hair flowing down while standing in front of what appeared to be an ornate fire place.

Fiercely staring down the camera, 34-year-old Doutzen showed off her body confidence as she sported nothing but the black bra with a pair of glamorous sparkly earrings. She didn’t reveal too much in the caption, only teasing her millions of fans by hinting that something big may be coming soon.

The mom of two’s many fans shared their thoughts on the gorgeous photo. The comments section was flooded with impressed messages from her followers, including several fire emoji and faces with hearts for eyes.

One person called the Dutch model “gorgeous” with a red heart emoji, while another commented, “Very hot and sensual beautiful woman.”

Another wrote “wow,” while one other social media user called Doutzen “gorgeous.”

The upload came shortly after Doutzen last showed off her body in something black and skimpy earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, she recently stripped down to her black bikini for another photo posted to her social media account while taking a dip in the ocean.

That shot gave her millions of followers an even better look at her flawless physique as she flashed her long legs and her flat and toned middle for the world in her swimwear.

But while Doutzen isn’t exactly shy about showing off her body, she’s previously admitted that even she sometimes doesn’t feel as though she can match up to the images she sees in magazines and online.

Speaking to The New York Post back in 2013, Doutzen admitted that her role as one of the most famous models in the world “sometimes makes [her] feel guilty” because of issues surrounding body confidence and comparisons to supermodels.

“I always say, I don’t look like the picture. If you put me in bad light with no hair and make-up, it’s not good,” Doutzen said, per The Independent.