‘Teen Mom OG’ Mom Mackenzie McKee Reveals ‘Divorce Stress’ Has Caused Recent Weight Loss

Mackenzie McKee is going through a lot in her life right now, and the mom of three recently revealed that “divorce stress” has caused her to lose weight.

On Monday, Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself with her dogs. Mackenzie is the owner of a large Great Dane dog as well as a small Pomeranian. In the photo, Mackenzie leans down next to her Great Dane and gives him a hug while she holds her small dog in her other arm. In the next photo, her Great Dane is standing and is almost as tall as Mackenzie! While fans flocked to the comments to tell Mackenzie how cute her dogs are, they also commented on Mackenzie’s lean figure.

Mackenzie is into fitness and often shares photos and videos of her progress on social media. However, her recent weight loss isn’t due to diet and exercise according to Mackenzie but rather to “divorce stress.”

In the comments, Mackenzie replied, “Ya I’ve lost about 15 pounds. I wish i could say it’s diet and exercise. But it’s divorce stress.”

As most of Mackenzie’s followers already know, she and her husband Josh McKee have been having some problems and recently separated. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently took to Twitter to talk about what would need to happen for her and Josh to get back together in the future.

“If I was ever dumb enough to be with Josh. He has to start from scratch. Fight for me, ask me to be his gf, propose, than marry me. And if that’s another man first than that’s how it was suppose to be. Also if he is dumb enough to be with me. I’m not going to pretend I was a good wife. I wasn’t.”

She revealed that during her marriage to Josh, she lied and cheated as well as stopped showing him affection. She explained that both of them need a “fresh start.”

Loading...

On her latest Instagram post, some of her followers asked her what she meant by “divorce stress” considering the two are just separated. However, she revealed in a later comment that she filed for divorce from her husband.

Mackenzie and Josh were introduced to audiences on their Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The two found out they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their son, Gannon, and continued to share their story on the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3. The show was canceled after only one season, but Mackenzie maintained a strong social media following.

After the show was canceled, Josh and Mackenzie married and had two more children, a daughter and another son. Mackenzie was added to Teen Mom OG this year as a “guest mom” where she shared her story. While fans would love to follow her on the show for another season, it is unclear if she will return or not.

Until then, fans can follow Mackenzie McKee on social media where she often posts updates and interacts with her followers.