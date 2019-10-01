Selena Gomez Is In A ‘Good Place’ After Justin Bieber Wedding, Ready To Get Back Into The Dating Game In 2019

Selena Gomez is opening to dating.

Following the September 30 wedding of her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, an insider has revealed to Us Weekly magazine that the 27-year-old singer is ready to find love now that she knows she’s “better off” without Bieber, who she dated on and off for several years until May of last year.

“She is in a good place,” the insider said. “She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

Gomez completed mental health programs in 2016 and 2018 after struggling with stress and anxiety. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gomez opened up about her diagnosis during a recent visit to the McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, where she accepted the 2019 McLean Award for Mental Health Advocacy.

Although Gomez’s struggles weren’t easy to cope with, especially as she lived her life in the spotlight, she has an amazing support system at this time and couldn’t be more grateful for the friends and family members who continue to help her navigate through her challenges. As the insider explained, the people in her life have helped her lower her anxiety and heal from her past hurts.

As for her future dating life, Gomez is in a healthy place after finally coming to terms with the end of her up and down romance with Bieber. That said, when it comes to dating, she isn’t in too much of a rush. Instead, she’s open to wherever life takes her as she remains focused on her health and enjoying life.

Bieber tied the knot with Baldwin, who he first dated briefly from December 2015 to January 2016, in September of last year, just two months after getting engaged to the model during a romantic getaway in The Bahamas. As fans of Gomez will recall, Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their relationship in early 2018, jut months after he split from Gomez.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship, like what was more important: her general happiness and her family and friends’ approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported their relationship,” a source revealed to Us Weekly magazine in May 2018.

Just over a year after making their marriage official at a New York City courthouse, Bieber and Baldwin celebrated their marriage with a lavish ceremony in South Carolina on Monday.