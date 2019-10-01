Kylie Jenner Exposes Chest In Barely-There Gold Dress And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Kylie Jenner headed to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding ceremony this week in a racy gold dress that left very little to the imagination.

Kylie looked absolutely stunning in a sexy gold dress that boasted a cutout down the middle in order to flaunt her bare chest underneath. However, Jenner’s ample cleavage wasn’t the only thing on display in the racy ensemble.

The golden gown also sported a thigh-high slit that showcased the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s long, lean legs and nearly created a wild wardrobe malfunction.

Jenner’s toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs were also on display in the dress, which she accessorized with a diamond encrusted butterfly purse, a huge diamond ring on her finger, and dangling diamond earrings. In one photo, Kylie also showed off her long nails as she grabbed her breast and donned matching gold heels.

The makeup mogul wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She also sported a full face of makeup for the occasion, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner, and a dark berry color on her famously plump lips to complete the look.

The photos nearly broke the internet and gained over 747,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments in the first 10 minutes after they were posted.

Jenner’s fans immediately began commenting on the pictures, which sent Instagram into a meltdown.

“QUEEN KYLIE,” one fan wrote.

“LOOKING FIRE,” another Instagram user stated.

“So perfect,” a third comment read.

“Omg stunning,” another follower gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie hasn’t been holding back when it comes to posting sexy content on social media. All summer long she nearly lived in a bikini, and earlier this week, she shared a close-up video of her insanely toned abs as she wore nothing but a sports bra and a pair of baggy black sweatpants.

The video came just days after reports surfaced that Jenner had been admitted to the hospital for severe flu-like symptoms. The news sparked tons of rumors about a possible pregnancy for Kylie, but she seemed to debunk that speculation by flaunting her flat tummy for her over 147 million Instagram followers to see.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Kylie Jenner’s sexy looks, adorable daughter, and latest projects should follow the reality star on her social media accounts.