Brooke Shields, 54, Reveals She Is ‘Afraid’ Of Plastic Surgery But Her Daughters Think She Needs Some Work

The former teen model is ignoring her own teens' advice about her face.

Brooke Shields is one of the most gorgeous models of her time, but she has no interest in turning back the hands of time. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 54-year-old mom of two revealed she has done “nothing” to her face and has no plans to do anything any time soon despite the fact that her kids think she needs some work.

Brooke told the Bravo host she is hesitant to try invasive procedures to look young because she is worried about how it will look.

“OK, so I’m afraid of it, but I also want to do everything I can to just look my best and feel my best.”

While she is doing her best without plastic surgery or cosmetic injections, Brooke revealed that her daughters, Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, sometimes tease that she could use some Botox for her face.

“And they’re like, ‘You really need a little something here,” the model said as she pointed to her forehead. “And I was like ‘no, I’m an icon, damm*t.”

Brooke recently told People that she likes her face and wouldn’t want to alter it, even as it ages.

“If I changed my face, I think I would feel claustrophobic and horrible all the time. Even my face, older, is still my face. I would not go back to 25. It was great, but I am so much more relaxed now and in my own life and in my own skin and in my own happiness.”

Brooke has been talking about her “wrinkles” for a while now. In 2010, Us Weekly quoted the Endless Love star as saying, “I want laser treatment because I’m not a fan of my wrinkles. But I have to find someone with a light touch. I’m scared I’ll end up looking like the Joker.”

While she still skips the surgery and fillers on her face nearly a decade later, Brooke does swear by a trick called “warm sculpting” for her body. The star is a spokesperson for the noninvasive, laser body contouring treatment, SculpSure, which she swears sucks away fat cells and helps keep her body looking toned.

“I work out so much and yet I still have like, sh*t from my babies. It’s really great. It eliminates the fat cells and it actually works,” the actress and model told Cohen.

While she says she was primarily a “face model” and cover girl back in the day due to her body type, Brooke has no problem being photographed full-body these days. Earlier this year, she posed on a beach in Puerto Rico as a model for pal Helena Christensen’s Staerk and Christensen swimsuit line.

You can see Brooke Shields talking about aging on Watch What Happens Live below.