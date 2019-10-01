American Model Alexa Collins Turns Up The Heat In Orange Bikini On The Beach

Alexa Collins is proving yet again that orange is her color.

On Tuesday, October 1, the American model rocked yet another ensemble of the bright hue on Instagram. The sizzling snap is already the third time this week alone that the babe has been captured sporting the bold color, though her 596,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by her decision to repeat the color palette.

In her new upload, Alexa opted for a neon shade of orange in the form of a sexy bikini, and the look definitely seemed to confirm that she looks more than good in orange. The social media sensation was captured by the camera posing on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the blue water and picturesque sky providing a stark contrast to her eye-catching ensemble that sent pulses racing.

Alexa’s beach day look was from the brand Poema swim, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The two-piece set was made from a slightly ribbed material to give it a bit of texture, and consisted of an underwire top with thick shoulder straps and a wide, square neckline that left plenty on display. Its pushup style exposed an ample amount of cleavage as the blonde bombshell stood on the shore, and that wasn’t all that her fans were able to see.

On her lower half, the 23-year-old sported a matching pair of high-rise bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than her top. The daringly high-cut piece offered a glimpse at Alexa’s curvaceous booty, as well as her toned legs and enviable thigh gap. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs, though the areas hardly needed any help getting recognized.

The Instagram model left her look simple, skipping any jewelry or accessories to let her minuscule swimwear and flawless physique take center stage. Her signature platinum blonde locks were worn down in voluminous waves that blew slightly in the breeze around her, falling behind her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup in the steamy shot that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. The photo racked up well over 3,000 likes within its first two hours of going live to the social media platform. The stunner’s mega fans took their love for the snap even further by flocking to the comments section of the post with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Pure perfection,” one person wrote, while another called Alexa a “sexy goddess.”

“Love the bikini! Nice color on you!” commented a third.

Oranges certainly seem to be in Alexa’s color palette of choice lately, and she has certainly proved the color well. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the babe sported a darker tint of the color in an Instagram snap yesterday that saw her posing on a rooftop patio in another itty-bitty bikini that was even skimpier than her look from today.