Tyler Cameron Credits His Tight Pants For Holding Down His Bulge On ‘The Bachelorette’

Former The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron credits his tight pants for holding down his bulge on the ABC reality dating competition when he found himself aroused by series star Hannah Brown.

Page Six reported that when Cameron appeared on The Ringer’s “Bachelor Party” podcast, he explained how he managed to keep his arousal under control while filming. He quipped to the show’s hosts that “my pants were so tight they just held everything down.”

Cameron, who came in second to Jed Wyatt on the most recent season of the reality dating series, revealed that for the most part, he was able to keep it together during filming until one pivotal moment when he and Brown spent time together during the show’s fifth episode.

“We were in a castle,” said Cameron. “I was able to keep everything under control there, I was proud of myself.”

“I had those tight, tight, way too small pants on,” Cameron said to the show hosts. “We were making out, and they’re like, ‘Alright, guys, we have to go, we have to go.’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And then finally they made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.'”

Thankfully through careful editing, Cameron’s arousal did not make it to the final cut of the season.

After he and Hannah reunited on the finale of the show, fans were hopeful they could rekindle the spark they had with one another on the series. After agreeing to meet and having a couple of dates, Cameron soon hooked up with model Gigi Hadid, whom he calls a “friend.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that the reality star did not confirm a relationship with the supermodel despite spending lots of quality time together over the past several months. In contrast, while he did not confirm their relationship, he said that if he were cast on The Bachelor, he would not have been able to have a girlfriend.

Loading...

Gigi has also been tight-lipped about her involvement with Cameron since he appeared on the reality dating show.

Pilot Peter Weber has been confirmed as the newest star of the franchise. He will make his debut where he will look for love among some amazing women beginning in January 2020 when The Bachelor returns to ABC.