Leah Messer’s Sister Makes Bombshell Pregnancy Reveal On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing a new season on MTV, and on Tuesday night, things are about to get dramatic for Leah Messer and her family after a bombshell pregnancy reveal.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 Twitter account shared a sneak peek for Leah’s segment. However, the drama that is about to unfold isn’t due to an unexpected pregnancy for Leah, who already has three kids, but rather for her younger sister Victoria Messer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victoria’s shocking third pregnancy was talked about in the tabloids, but now the soon-to-be mom of three is opening up about her pregnancy to her sister on the show.

In the clip, Leah and her sister are on a family vacation in Florida. The two women head outside to talk by the pool. The topic of birth control comes up and Leah reveals that the birth control she is on is expensive, but it is less expensive than caring for a kid. She talks about the cost of diapers, formula, and college tuition. Leah’s sister then reveals that she is not on birth control and Leah inquires why. That is when Victoria drops the pregnancy bombshell.

“Well because, see when we came back from Costa Rica, I didn’t start my period when I was supposed to. So, I went and bought a pregnancy test and it was positive.”

Leah is stunned when she learns that her sister didn’t use any kind of protection and reminds her that she had told her to “be careful.”

Victoria reveals that the father of her baby is “involved” and that they “talk everyday” and that is when Leah points out that Victoria’s divorce from her second husband isn’t yet finalized. Victoria explains that she and her husband had been having problems before the surprise pregnancy, but said that didn’t make things okay.

“Our divorce just wasn’t final. Which I’m not condoning that that was okay, but the situation did happen. This is where I’m at today. I can’t sit and be depressed about it. You know, or any of those kinds of things cause it makes me unhealthy.”

Leah seems shocked at the news, but reminds her sister that she is an adult and isn’t going to “lecture” her which Victoria was expecting her sister to do.

“From here on out you have to make better decisions,” Leah says to her sister.

Leah’s sister already has two children from two previous relationships.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV.