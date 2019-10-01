Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A ‘Comfy Tuesday’ Snap

Move over lazy Sunday, there’s a new weekday moniker in town. Dubbed “comfy Tuesday,” Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland was sure to take full advantage of the cozy day by posing in an ab-flaunting crop top and tiny shorts for the occasion. Her fans were unsurprisingly loving the sweet yet sultry snap.

Hilde was born in Norway, and made her way to Canada to pursue snowboarding. It was in snowy Banff where she first made a name for herself on social media, after posting a number of sizzling shots where she showcased her perfect hourglass figure in a number of tight pants that flattered her perky posterior.

However, she soon traded snow for sand and moved to Australia. Fans were delighted when the warm climate meant a number of more revealing outfits, and her following swelled to 1.4 million fans.

It’s easy to see why the blonde beauty is so popular from her latest picture. In the shot, Hilde playfully leans against her bed while smoldering at the camera. She is wearing a tiny crop top that not only reveals her toned midriff, but also emphasizes her ample assets as the shirt stretches to accommodate her bust.

Completing the look is a pair of tiny shorts made from a sweatpants-like material. Cinched at just below the waist, they hug her hips and skirt her thighs. Her long limbs are toned from the Australian sun, and her hair is up in a sweet and slightly messy updo.

Her accessories include a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. She wears only the slightest of eye makeup to emphasize her stunningly blue gaze.

Within under half an hour, the picture already received over 5,000 likes and more than 100 comments, again showing the stunner from down under’s popularity.

“The most perfect angel to ever exist,” one fan gushed.

“Straight outta heaven,” seconded another.

“Such a baby doll,” added a third, with three red heart emoji.

In the picture, Hilde had tagged Lounge Underwear, one of the brands with which she has collaborated often. She recently sizzled in an absolutely stunning cerulean blue lace lingerie set, as covered by The Inquisitr.

A similar picture that wowed fans was when she wore another lace set from Lounge Underwear, this time in a Tiffany shade of aqua.

In addition to an ambassadorship with Lounge Underwear, Hilde has also earned contracts with companies such as Fashion Nova and Hot Miami Styles.