LeAnn Rimes Slays In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Skintight Tank Top On Stage

LeAnn Rimes slayed a skimpy look in her latest Instagram update. The singer posted a photo of herself rocking the stage in order to promote a track from her latest album, and her fans went wild over the photo and the song.

In the sexy snapshot, LeAnn is seen standing on stage wearing a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim cutoffs do little to hide Rimes’ shape as they showcase her long, lean legs, curvy booty, and tiny waist. The country music singer paired the shorts with a skintight white tank top. The shirt hugged Rimes’ figure closely, flaunting her toned arms and ample cleavage.

LeAnn wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle of her head, styled in loose waves that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. In the image. the singer stood in front of a crowd, a microphone in her hand. Rimes also appeared to wear a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Of course, the singer’s fans showed up in the comments section to share their love and appreciation for LeAnn.

“Love this tune,” one follower wrote.

“Great voice,” another fan stated.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Rockin’ it babe!!” another Instagram user gushed.

However, LeAnn’s fit figure doesn’t come entirely naturally. The singer has to work out in order to keep her body looking trim and healthy. Previously, Rimes revealed that she likes to exercise with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, revealing that there is a specific workout that they do together.

“We’ll go to SoulCycle. It’s our thing to do together,” Rimes told Delish.

Rimes also added that she has taken to carrying a jump rope with her everywhere she goes, in order to help her stay on track with her fitness. LeAnn can jump rope in her dressing room — or anywhere she sees fit — in order to get in a quick cardio session.

However, the singer says that she still likes to enjoy all of her favorite foods — and doesn’t deprive herself of treats — despite the work it takes to stay in shape.

“Now that I’m older, I just want to enjoy life. You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life and career should follow the singer on her social media accounts.