Bebe Rexha Stuns In Low-Cut Black Gown With Thigh-High Slit Next To ‘Girl Crush’ Angelina Jolie

Bebe Rexha took to the red carpet of the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in a low-cut black gown with a thigh-high slit and got to meet her “girl crush,” actress Angelina Jolie. Rexha has a song in Jolie’s new movie, titled “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” an anthem for the Disney movie sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent.

The singer-songwriter posted a series of photos to Instagram where she showed off her fine form in the gorgeous garment next to the actress, who also sported a black gown. Jolie’s dress differed from Rexha’s in that it was a shimmery material, with one shoulder exposed and a shirred bodice.

While Rexha accessorized her look with a glam rhinestone, multi-tiered necklace, Jolie opted for a bare neckline to show off the dress’s intricate drapework. Jolie’s slicked-back dark hair was also in contrast to Rexha’s platinum blonde textured bob.

Fans were thrilled to see the two women standing side-by-side in the series of three pics. Two were posed photos while another showed Rexha speaking to Jolie on the red carpet.

“Strong women, inspirations for life,” said one fan of the talented twosome.

Another fan told Rexha that she “looked so happy” in the series of photos.

Several admirers of the women also called the Grammy-nominated singer and the Oscar-winning actress “queens.”

Rexha spoke about the new song to Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed the surprising inspiration behind the tune for Jolie’s latest film.

“I actually wrote the song in the studio, and it was around the time when Serena Williams wore her tutu during one of her games,” Rexha said.

“It actually really inspired me because I was like, ‘Wow… she is a badass,'” Rexha said of the moment, which occurred during Williams’ competition in the U.S. Open in April 2018.

As for Jolie, Rexha told Entertainment Tonight that the actress has always been a role model for her.

Loading...

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad ass chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her,” Rexha explained of the reprisal of Jolie’s role as the evil queen in the Disney sequel.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Rexha recently shared yet another sassy photo of herself in a sheer black garment that set Instagram on fire.

Professionally, Rexha has collaborated with musicians David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, and Louis Tomlinson. She has also written hit songs for Eminem, Iggy Azalea, Nick Jonas, Tinashe, Selena Gomez, Pitbull, Bella Thorne, and G-Eazy, to name a few.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18, 2019.