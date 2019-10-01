Elsa Hosk Looks Smoking Hot In Pink Snakeskin Pants And Barely-Buttoned Cardigan

Blonde bombshell Elsa Hosk recently spent some time in Paris, France, and she decided to bring her followers along on the journey by sharing a few sizzling snaps.

In one of her Parisian updates, Hosk posted two snaps of herself in a bold outfit that had fans doing a double take. Hosk rocked a pair of pink and black snakeskin pants that made a major style statement and accentuated her curves. She paired the look with a black glittering cardigan, and doubled down on the pink hue by rocking a bright pink purse. Her blonde locks were down and slightly tousled with a natural texture, and she flirted with her followers by pursing her lips in a kiss in the first snap. She faced a window to a balcony with an ornate railing that appeared to have an incredible view of Paris.

In her second snap, Hosk faced the camera and showed her followers just how scandalous her outfit truly was. While the glittering cardigan she wore wasn’t particularly tight, she buttoned only the two buttons right in the middle, leaving her toned stomach exposed. Her choice of buttons also meant that the neckline dipped down slightly, exposing even more skin. Hosk posed with one arm propped on the balcony as she relaxed in her space at the Hotel Lutetia.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy update, and the post received over 131,000 likes within just one day. Her followers filled the comments section with their thoughts and praise for Hosk’s beauty.

“Love those pants,” one follower stated.

“XOXO to you too, my dear,” another fan said, referencing what Hosk put in her caption.

“You look absolutely amazing!!” another fan commented.

Loading...

Many of her fans simply left a string of emoji to express their thoughts on her look, such as flame emoji.

Hosk documented some of her experiences in Paris, including her attendance at the Thom Browne show. The babe even surprised fans by appearing in a shot with Thom Browne and rapper Cardi B. She shared snaps of the Eiffel Tower, snaps of herself posed on the ledge of a bridge and much more.

While Hosk shared some of the things she did in Paris, sometimes the blonde bombshell just shares snaps from her hotel room with her followers. On September 22, the beauty shared a picture in which she wanted her followers to check out her ’90- inspired beauty moment. For that shot, she was wearing nothing but a fluffy hotel bathrobe and looking flawless.