Kamala Harris Calls On Twitter To Suspend President Trump’s Account, Says His Posts Put People In Harm’s Way

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is calling on popular social media platform Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump’s account, reported The Daily Mail. Harris cited the president’s tweets regarding the Ukraine phone call whistleblower, whose complaint led to an impeachment inquiry into Trump, and several tweets slamming various Congress members as evidence that Trump cannot be responsible with his words on the site.

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up.”

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistle-blower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be – his Twitter account should be suspended,” the presidential candidate added.

Harris says that Trump’s long history of slamming fellow politicians on the website is also troublesome. His current target has been House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry. In the past, he has also targeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

The current President of the United States is an active Twitter user, often sending out multiple tweets and retweets per day.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The senator believes that this record of multiple tweets and retweets is proof that Trump’s account should be suspended, saying that she thinks there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people.

“And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

Harris adds that if the president is using his words to harm others and doesn’t appear to have a mechanism in place to control himself and exercise self-restraint, then other mechanisms should be put in place to make sure he can’t harm anyone.

Twitter is unlikely to take Harris’s advice and suspend Trump’s account. While the social media platform has a policy for removing accounts that include hate speech, public figures are normally not among these accounts.

Trump believes that his voice and right to free speech is not being exercised enough, having often complained that social media sites, including Twitter, are stifling conservative voices. In April, the president met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss his opinions on the matter.