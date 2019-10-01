Gigi Hadid Escorts YouTube Prankster Off Stage After She Crashes Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Show

The model took matters into her own hands when the prankster infiltrated the runway.

Gigi Hadid went from supermodel to security guard during Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, The Daily Mail reported.

On Tuesday, October 1, the luxury fashion brand held their Spring/Summer 2020 runway show at the Grand Palais. Things were going smoothly until the finale of the event, when the Parisian rooftop-inspired catwalk was suddenly infiltrated by a woman dressed in a black and white skirt suit, joining the models as they made their final walk down the runway.

The woman — later identified as French YouTube prankster Marie S’Infiltre — was able to strut her stuff with the rest of the Chanel models partially down the runway until her walk was intervened by none other than Gigi Hadid.

A video of the “prank” shared to the Dazed Fashion Instagram page captured the encounter as it went down. In the clip, S’Infiltre takes a quick turn off the runway, walking just a few steps until she was promptly stopped by the 24-year-old supermodel as security rushed towards the stage. Instead of waiting for the professionals to jump in, Hadid — who was still dressed in her own runway look of a sparkling navy top and black shorts — took matters into her own hands to escort the intruder out of the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the show’s infiltrator was Marie Benoliel, a YouTube personality known as Marie S’Infiltre online. The news source noted that in her YouTube biography, S’Infiltre labels herself an “infiltrator” and “usurper.” She also currently stars in a one-woman show at the Comedie des Champs Elysees Theater in Paris.

While neither Chanel nor Hadid appear to have addressed the situation at the time of this writing, the comedian quickly took to her own Instagram page — which has nearly 200,000 followers — to boast about her feat. Her Instagram Stories is currently filled with reposted videos of her runway takeover, while another separate post about it was added to her feed.

S’Infiltre has certainly made a name for herself in the last week alone. Not only was she able to successfully jump in to today’s Chanel Fashion Show, but was also able to hop on to the runway during the Etam show earlier in the week at the Roland Garros Stadium.

Overall, S’Infiltre’s “cameo” on the Chanel runway appeared to be only a small hiccup in an otherwise successful runway show. As noted by E! News, it was also the first show under the luxury brand’s new creative director Virginie Viard, who took over following the death of Karl Lagerfield in February.