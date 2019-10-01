‘DWTS’ Star Hannah Brown Fires Back At Alan Bersten Romance Rumors: ‘I’m Done With Roses!’

'The Bachelorette' star is not looking for love after her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt.

Hannah Brown is more interested in the rumba than roses. The Bachelorette star, who nailed her flower-filled rumba with partner Alan Bersten on this week’s Dancing with the Stars, seems content with always being a bridesmaid after her own engagement to former fiancé Jed Wyatt didn’t work out.

The Alabama beauty queen scored 21 points for her Bridesmaids-themed rumba on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition’s movie night, but all fans could focus on was her obvious chemistry with Alan.

In Hannah’s DWTS intro package, even her best friend Olivia asked if she was “seeing a romance” after she crashed the duo’s DWTS rehearsal and witnessed their chemistry firsthand. Alan tried to laugh the question off, and Hannah made a hand motion to say “no,” but it wasn’t totally convincing.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Hannah set the record straight on the rampant romance rumors about her and Alan.

“We are dance partners and we have the best time together. And we have a friendship that is great. I think I’m done with roses. [The] mirrorball trophy is what we have our eyes on!”

Alan did chime in to add that he is “just a stripper for hire” to Hannah, a reference to his cameo as an exotic dancer at Hannah’s pal’s bachelorette party.

It certainly seems that two months after her failed Bachelorette gig, Hannah is more interested in some mirrorball bling than a Neil Lane ring.

While fans are dying to ship Hannah and Alan, they will probably continue to play coy even if they are an item. That’s what Alan did last season on Dancing With the Stars when he got into a romance with then-partner Alexis Ren.

After weeks of buildup and denials, the couple’s first kiss was even captured by ABC’s cameras last fall. The relationship fizzled fast, though. Once Dancing With the Stars was done, so was the relationship, putting Alexis and Alan firmly in “showmance” territory.

One year later, there’s no way that Hannah and Alan would cop to a romance so early in the season. This is a TV show, after all.

Even so, someone in the know doesn’t think the duo’s onscreen chemistry will lead to anything more. Dancing With the Stars winner Bobby Bones told Life & Style he does not think Hannah and Alan will date.

“Alan dated his partner last year,” Bones said, referencing the pro dancer’s relationship with Alexis Ren. “I don’t know if that’d be a good look for him to just date his partners.”

Fans can see Hannah and Alan’s next performance on Dancing With the Stars Monday, Oct. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.