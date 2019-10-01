Kendall Jenner Goes Skintight & Braless In ‘Hypnotizing’ Dress Showing All Her Curves

Kendall Jenner’s latest look has already been dubbed “hypnotizing.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories in selfie mode to showcase the dress she wore for Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding last night. As The Daily Mail documented the hypnotic effect of the 23-year-old’s slinky number, it likely sourced its content from Kendall’s selfies as well as videos posted by David Grutman. For fans of Kendall, though, it was twice the sexiness.

Kendall appeared to have pulled off yet another killer look.

The model appeared in an impossibly-stylish and velvet dress that showcased her lithe frame and feminine curves to the max. Kendall’s dress wasn’t the shortest, but a skintight finish and sensual fabrics boasting light green hues tinged with black seemed to do the trick in terms of flaunting the star’s physique. Fans saw the model’s super-peachy rear enveloped in the materials, with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps also showcasing Kendall’s slender torso as she appeared braless. Kendall appeared in her much-loved and trademark brunette state as the blond era documented by The Inquisitr seems firmly over for the Adidas spokesperson.

Video footage showed Kendall delivering her look in full-frontal mode, although Grutman did post a video of Kendall sashaying around and giving the camera an eyeful of the look in semi-profile.

As The Daily Mail reports, Justin and Hailey’s wedding was attended by 154 guests, with the celebrity turnout proving to be quite high. Of course, Kendall and Hailey have a close friendship – and not just by virtue of rubbing shoulders in the world of high-fashion. The two have spent precious time together this summer, with a high-profile trip to Jamaica seeing the 22-year-old wife to Justin Bieber enjoy poolside and beach time with Kendall.

Loading...

A dress from Kendall will always make a headline. Earlier this year, the model wore a fiery orange number custom-made by Donatella Versace for the 2019 Met Gala, with sister Kylie near-twinning in a purple version. More recently, Kendall rocked a floral-print dress paired with a skintight and black latex bodysuit for the Emmy Awards. Of course, Kendall got her fans into a tizzy following the event by appearing to ditch the dress part and update her social media in nothing but the figure-flaunting bodysuit.

Of course, last night was more about Hailey and Justin than Kendall, although fans of the model are likely glad she took the time to showcase her look for the evening. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram account.