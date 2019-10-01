Cardi B Defends Transphobic & Homophobic Claims: ‘My Sister Is Gay, I’m A Whole Bisexual’

Cardi B has been accused of being transphobic and homophobic in the past. Now, however, she has had enough of it still being talked about, and said as much in a recent Twitter thread.

The “I Like It” rapper has apologized for some things she has said in the past and says she wishes people would stop accusing her of something she claims she isn’t.

“I’m not transphobic. Ya love dragging that. Have I said some remarks in the past that I apologized for YES I’m from a place that people have closed mindsets so we might not know what insults other or not I never disrespected no trans nor nobody from LGBT,” she tweeted in response to a tweet that has now been deleted.

Cardi followed up the tweet with a message asking her followers how many times she has supported the LGBT community and answered her own question by saying plenty of times.

She continued explaining that she isn’t trying to be liked by everyone, she just doesn’t want false accusations being thrown at her.

“I don’t care about not liking me but constantly labeling as something that I’m not like….enough is enough,” she wrote on Twitter.

Someone replied to Cardi insisting in a tweet that she needs the gay community so she can have a glam squad to make her look good.

She quickly clapped back, telling the user that she is bisexual, her sister is lesbian, and her best friend is also part of the community.

“B*tch my sister is gay! My best friends are gay butch women I’m a whole bisexual so wtf are you talking,” Cardi replied.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported on the “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper opening up about being sexually assaulted by a photographer during a photoshoot. She revealed the traumatic experience on Angie Martinez’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop show which aired last week.

In 2017, she married rapper Offset who she has been with for over two years. Cardi celebrated their two year anniversary on Instagram last month. They have a daughter, Kulture, who she gave birth to that same year.

Last year, Cardi released her long-awaited debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which lived up to its hype. The record topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and went top five in Australia and the U.K. At the Grammy Awards, she took home Best Rap Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.

To stay up to date with Cardi B, fans can follow her Twitter and Instagram accounts, which she updates regularly.