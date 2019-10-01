Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘Walking On Broken Glass’ In Tight Skirt & Black Boots

Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show has become an overnight hit. The former American Idol winner is proving to her fans that she can sing any song, no matter the genre or artist, and Tuesday was no different when she belted out Annie Lennox’s “Walking On Broken Glass” in front of her live studio audience.

Kelly appeared on stage rocking a form-fitting, white long-sleeved shirt with black embellishments. She added a black skirt with a tan underside, which hugged her waist tightly and showed off her slimmer look following her recent weight loss.

The Voice coach also wore a full face of makeup for the show, which included dark eyebrows, a smokey eye shadow look, and long lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark berry color on her lips.

As Clarkson’s fans already know, Kelly opens every episode of her talk show with a cover song, and she slays them all. Fans love the fact that they get a mini concert at the beginning of each show, and that Clarkson promotes other artists while singing the hit tunes for everyone to enjoy.

Although Kelly’s talk show is still new, she’s already made headlines for singing covers of artists such as Madonna, Prince, Lizzo, Britney Spears, Sheryl Crow, and Reba McEntire, and her followers can’t stop gushing over the performances.

“Damn! This gurl can sing!!” one Twitter user commented on the post.

“What an ageless voice!” another fan gushed.

According to Country Living, Clarkson recently opened up about her 37-pound weight loss, stunning fans when she revealed that she did it all through a change in her eating habits, not working out.

“I’m not working out!” the star said in a red carpet interview with Extra. “I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!'”

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox, and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me. I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” the singer told Hoda Kotb during an interview on The Today Show following her slim down.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Kelly Clarkson's gorgeous new look, or her amazing performances of other artists songs, should follow the singer on her social media accounts, which she keeps updated on a regular basis.