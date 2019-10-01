Kourtney Kardashian And Former Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Could Get Back Together

The former couple was spotted together last month. What's going on between them?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima on the verge of getting back together?

After the former couple was spotted out together last month, an In Touch Weekly magazine report has revealed new details about where their relationship currently stands and confirmed that the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is “keeping her options open.”

“Younes has been pursuing Kourtney for months and would love to get back with her. They’ve hooked up a couple of times but Kourtney’s keeping her options open,” an insider said. “He’s more into her than she’s into him and they’re not in an exclusive relationship or anything like that.”

As fans may recall, Kardashian, who shares three young children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, began dating the much younger 26-year-old model in 2016 and continued to date him on and off until their split in August 2018. Meanwhile, Disick began dating the also younger Sofia Richie, 21, who just so happens to be a friend of Bendjima.

According to the report, Kardashian and Bendjima dealt with major trust issues during their on-again, off-again relationship. At one point, Bendjima threw shade at his girlfriend on Instagram after seeing that she had shown what he deemed to be too much skin to her social media audience. In a comment shared on her post, Bendjima asked Kardashian if showing off her body was what she needed to do in order to “get likes.”

Because of that lack of trust, Kardashian is reportedly hesitant to jump back into a relationship with Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima attend Cash App’s Friends Keep Secrets on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian and Bendjima seemed to be thrilled to be in one another’s company weeks ago when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. As the Daily Mail revealed, Bendjima picked Kardashian up at her Calabasas mansion before heading into downtown L.A. in her black Range Rover for lunch at an Italian restaurant. In photos, Kardashian was seen sporting a dark green dress and white tennis shoes as her former boyfriend wore dark sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

According to the report, Bendjima attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April and left a flirty message for her in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts around the same time.

“Ya look good Minnie Mouse,” his message read.

To see more of Kardashian and her family, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.