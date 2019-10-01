Christie Brinkley Reportedly Planning A Future Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Injured former Dancing With the Stars contestant Christie Brinkley is reportedly planning a future return to the reality dance competition series. As fans know, she broke her arm just one week before the show’s September 16 debut during a rehearsal with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Unable to perform during this season, Christie’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, stepped in three days before the first show of the season to learn her mother’s first routine. Since then, Christie has maintained a presence during her daughter’s rehearsals as well as via her attendance during the live shows, cheering Sailor on as she executes her dance routines.

“She wants to come back [to the show] immediately. She loves this!” Sailor said to Fox News,

Sailor then remarked that she would love to win this season and go on to mentor her mom on the show in the future.

The 21-year-old was planning to cheer her mother on as she competed as a contestant on the 28th season of the series before learning of her injury. Sailor revealed she was on her plane, ready to take off when she got a call from Christie, who asked her if she would step in for her on the show. Sailor said that she was rolling down the tarmac and would call when she arrived in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the decision was made for Sailor, who revealed to Fox News that “when I landed, I had all these texts telling me where to go and who to meet with. And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ So really I was like full throttle into it from the moment I got there.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that it allegedly hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the mother-daughter duo.

The twosome reportedly got into a blowout fight after insiders claimed that the former Sports Illustrated model is putting an extreme amount of pressure on her daughter, who has never danced professionally and is still learning about life in the spotlight. Outside of competing on Dancing With the Stars, Sailor is a fledgling model and photographer.

Radar Online reported that two celebrities, in particular, were not thrilled with Sailor’s addition to the cast. The website claims that singers Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina were upset that another young woman was added to the cast of competitors.

“Ally and Lauren seemed irritated that another young celebrity has come into the mix,” a source reportedly told Radar. “They are annoyed there is another young girl to go up against.”

Christie is aggressively promoting her daughter’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars on her official Instagram page, asking her followers to keep voting to secure Sailor a spot in the competition for the long haul.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.