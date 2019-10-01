Larsa Pippen Rocks Tiny Crop Top & The Tightest Jeans As She Admits She’s ‘Feeling Fall’

Larsa Pippen is stunning in her latest social media snapshot. The former reality TV star is giving off some major fall vibes as she was dressed to impress for the gorgeous shot.

In the new Instagram update, Larsa is seen standing in front of a white picket fence as she donned a casual, yet gorgeous, outfit. Pippen rocked a white collared crop top, which flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs, and paired the shirt with some skintight jeans.

The denim hugged Larsa’s fabulous figure, as well as showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Pippen added a pair of white heeled boots and a long, heather gray jacket over top to complete the autumn ensemble.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF had her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls the fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. Larsa added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look as she posed with her arms resting on the fence in front of some green foliage.

Currently, Larsa seems to be single following the end of her marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen. However, she recently took some heat for allegedly getting close to Kendall Jenner’s former boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

TMZ reported that Larsa and Ben were seen getting flirty at a nightclub together, and then left the establishment within minutes of one another, which sparked dating rumors. However, Pippen wasn’t about to let the speculation run wild and she took to her social media account to debunk the gossip.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff’s sister and I would never,” Larsa wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Pippen has been forced to defend herself from speculation. Last fall after her divorce was announced, rumors that she was a cheater and a gold digger began to fly online, and Larsa set the record straight on the claims.

Loading...

“Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is inane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” Pippen stated at the time, per E! News.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Larsa Pippen’s chic style can following the Kardashian bestie on her Instagram account.