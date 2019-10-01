Ciara Shows Off Toned Arms On ‘Beauty Marks’ Tour

Ciara is currently performing on her “Beauty Marks” tour across North America and will perform in New York tonight.

The “Body Party” hitmaker shared a photo from the tour to her Instagram page which sees on her on stage. She is wearing her dark long hair down while wearing a black cap that says “strong” across it in white. She is owning an orange and black garment that covers her body minus her toned arms. She has a head mic attached to her so she can dance and sing at the same time. It appears the “Greatest Love” songstress has been catching up a sweat as she looks like she’s in the middle of performing one of her hits.

She is staring straight at the camera lens with a fierce expression, looking insane as always.

Within one hour, the post racked up more than 34,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I can’t wait to see you this Friday, Queen!!!” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to see you!” another shared.

“Soo pretty, looking like Aaliyah,” a third mentioned.

“You are simply so gorgeous,” a fourth fan remarked

“IT’S OUR DAY CIARA, CANT WAIT,” a passionate follower commented in capital letters.

Ciara has been documenting her time on the road and previously shared a video of her shaking her booty backstage to Chaka Demus & Pliers song, which The Inquisitr reported. In the skip, she looked ready to hit the stage in a leather and sheer bodysuit with high-cut bottoms that showed off her long legs.

The tour is in support of her latest studio album, Beauty Marks, which is her seventh release. The album consists of 11 tracks and collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. In a previous Instagram post, she celebrated releasing the album independently and its accolades.

In total, she has achieved four albums to reach the top three in the U.S. — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, and Ciara. Her debut, Goodies, turned 15-years-old last week. Ciara took to Instagram to express how humble she is for all the support her fans have given her.

Loading...

“This Saturday marks the 15 yr anniversary of my debut album “Goodies.” Having sold 5 million copies worldwide, my dream came true in every way with my debut. I am so thankful for my musical journey and growth as an artist but also so humbled by your continued support!” she wrote.

Ciara is a mom of two and loves to share content about them on social media. Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, was born in 2014. It was her first and only child with her rapper ex, Future. Ciara has since got married to Russell Wilson where they welcomed their first child and daughter together, Sienna Princess Wilson, 2, in 2017.

To keep up to date with Ciara, follow her Instagram account.