Jessica Simpson Glows In New Selfie As She Reunites With Her Daughters Following Long Work Trip

The singer and designer looks half her age in a new family photo.

Jessica Simpson is known for her natural beauty—the singer and entrepreneur recently stunned in a make-up free selfie taken in the early morning. But in her most recent social media snap, Simpson is simply glowing after returning home from an extended business trip to the East Coast.

Jessica posted a new black and white photo to Instagram which shows her reuniting with her daughters, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Mae, 6 months, after a nearly week-long trip to New York. In the pic, a youthful-looking Jessica rests her chin on her older daughter’s shoulder as she celebrates her return home to California.

The 39-year-old mom of three looks happy and carefree as she smiles in the photo. Jessica is wearing little, if any, makeup and boasts a natural glow as she reveals she is back in her happy place with her family.

In the comments section of the post, Jessica’s fans remarked on her return home and her beautiful photo with her daughters.

“Your priorities are in the right place. Beautiful family!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“That’s a beautiful picture, one to look back on in 20 yrs, ” another added.

“Your face!!!” another fan wrote to Jessica. “You look like a little girl!!! Wow! Forever young!”

“You look like one of the kids!” another chimed in.

Simpson kicked off her business trip to the Big Apple last week by posting a photo that showed off her 100-pound postpartum weight loss. But even after shedding major pregnancy pounds, during an appearance on HSN, the former Daisy Dukes-wearing star prefaced a pitch of her Jessica Simpson jeans by saying she has no desire to ever wear “skinny” jeans again because her body has changed so much.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans],” Jessica said, per E! News. “After having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back. Your body changes!”

While motherhood looks good on her, Jessica previously told In Style it has affected her beauty routine.

“I no longer have time to wash and moisturize my face both morning and night. I just do everything after I put the kids to bed. It’s the only way to keep crayons and fingerprints off my face,” she said in 2015.

Jessica Simpson’s recent make-up free photos show that she looks her best when she is at home with her family, which also includes husband Eric Johnson and son, Ace Knute, 5. Jessica’s natural glow and happiness shine through in her recent pics, and that’s better than getting glammed up for any business trip.