Sara Gilbert Welcomed Back To ‘The Talk’ By Replacement Marie Osmond

Sara Gilbert made a triumphant return to the daytime series she created for the first time since she filmed her last episode in April of this year, The Talk, and was heartily welcomed by her replacement, singing legend Marie Osmond. The sweet moment shared between the two women was captured in a pic uploaded to Instagram.

Gilbert left the series at the end of its ninth season, hanging up her jobs as both a panelist and producer of the popular CBS series.

Osmond and the other co-hosts of the series which include Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, welcomed Gilbert back with open arms to the series, where she promoted the second full season of her ABC smash hit, The Conners, a reboot of the original Roseanne comedy series.

Gilbert attended the show with her co-star and on-camera father, John Goodman as well as the rest of her co-stars on The Conners, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, and Michael Fishman to talk about what fans could expect this season.

Osbourne quickly dove into the topic of Darlene’s troubling love triangle with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay Ferguson).

“I always thought that everybody would just like David because it’s a 30-year history and everybody would be ‘Team David,'” Gilbert stated of the storyline that has fans divided, according to a story published by Entertainment Tonight. “But I actually see fans kind of split. I think people like that Ben is strong and gives Darlene a run for her money.”

Gilbert also admitted on the series that although she left The Talk, she still feels as if she needs to be in contact with her former co-workers on a regular basis, revealing that during the first week of the new season she was texting everyone, including the producers. She admitted she couldn’t wait to appear on the show so she could reconnect with all her old friends.

The Conners star left The Talk, explaining that she wanted to focus on other projects and to spend time with her three children. Gilbert and Osbourne were the only remaining original hosts of The Talk, which premiered in 2010.

Osmond, who joined the show for its current 10th season, was thrilled to be joining the panel of opinionated women, revealed Entertainment Tonight, quipping that as the only girl in a family of eight brothers that she always “wanted sisters.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Gilbert will be in a love triangle this season as she picks between David and Ben. In the story, it was noted that the actress plays out one scene in the new season of the show where she was required to run back and forth between two rooms in the Conner house during two dates made at the same time with her TV suitors.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.