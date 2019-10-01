‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Justin Bieber Following His Diss On Her Instagram Dancing Video

Lisa Rinna won't chill!

Lisa Rinna is fighting back against Justin Bieber, who told her to “chill” after seeing one of her dancing videos on Instagram at the end of last month.

On September 30, Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared a report in which it was revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared a new photo on her social media page which featured her as a young child. Meanwhile, in the caption of the image, Rinna told her fans and followers that she has always wanted to get people’s attention with her dancing.

“She grew up to make dance videos hoping everyone would be watching. Even [Justin Bieber],” Rinna wrote on September 29.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star may have seen days ago, Rinna shared a video of herself dancing to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” while wearing Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear line, Skims. A short time later, as her many fans and followers applauded her video, including Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, Bieber suggested she stop.

“You gotta chill,” he said, sparking major backlash.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna’s online audience was furious about his comment and many fought back with comments of their own, suggesting Bieber never, ever tell Rinna to chill and letting him know that Rinna is their “queen.”

In addition to her throwback photo of herself, Rinna also shared a recent meme with her fans and followers, which included a quote from jazz dance legend, Bob Fosse, which said that dancing expresses joy in a way nothing else can.

Rinna has been making a habit of sharing dancing videos on her Instagram page and judging by the majority of her comments, her online audience absolutely loves them. In fact, every time she shares a new clip of her showing off her moves, she receives tons of supportive comments from many, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and other celebrities.

In the comments section of her video dancing in Kardashian’s Skims, Khloe told Rinna she is “so so hot” and added that she loves her fellow reality star’s dance videos. Meanwhile, the Kardashians’ mom, Kris, said Rinna’s dancing video was “awesome” and told her she loves her. As fans well know, Rinna has been a friend of the family for some time, just like her co-star, Kyle Richards.

Rinna and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.