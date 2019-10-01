Miley Cyrus’ Lookalike Sister, Noah, Busts Out Of Tight Top In Sassy New Instagram Update

Miley Cyrus’ little sister, Noah Cyrus, has become a favorite among Instagram users, and her wild photos and videos are one reason that fans keep coming back to her page to see her latest updates.

On Monday night, Noah was back at it again, posting tons of content to her Instagram story, and one video included Cyrus looking sassy and stunning in a skimpy little top.

Noah was seen rocking a tight white tank top with thin straps. The shirt hugged all of Cyrus’ curves and left little to the imagination of fans as her cleavage spilled out of the top, which also showcased her toned arms.

The young singer accessorized the look with multiple silver chains around her neck and a sassy look on her face as she rested her head in her hand. She also flaunted many of her tattoos in the clip.

Noah wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Cyrus also rocked a full face of makeup for the video, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

“Why am I coming out the house so much lately,” Noah captioned the photo as her friends can be heard yelling in the background.

Recently, Noah spoke out about the pain that she felt growing up in the spotlight and having self confidence issues.

“If I could have grown up without a computer or a phone or internet that would have been great. What younger me read about myself has totally f*cked up my view of myself and that’s something I’m trying to get through with therapy. I have a really hard time looking in the mirror and seeing something beautiful back,” Noah stated, per Lompoc Record.

Cyrus went on to reveal that people like to judge others online for feeling depression or anxiety, but she thinks it’s important to feel those feelings and not ignore them.

Loading...

Last week, Noah dropped her new single, “Lonely,” which depicts some of the emotions she’s gone through during her struggles with mental health in the past.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ life, career, famous family, and fashion choices by following the singer on her social media accounts.