Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Yellow Bikini

It’s been a few days since blond bombshell Abby Dowse updated her Instagram account with a photo herself wearing a bikini, so when she shared a photo that showed her rocking a tiny yellow swimsuit on Tuesday, her fans were thrilled.

In the snap, Abby sat on the edge of a lounge chair, beside a pool. She wore a sunny yellow string bikini that showcased her incredible figure. The top was a classic triangle style that left most of her breasts exposed, while the bottoms were held up by strings which rested high on Abby’s hips. The yellow color intensified Abby’s bronze skin, giving her a glow in the exterior light. Abby leaned a bit forward on one arm, putting her buxom chest, flat abs, curvy hips, and toned legs on display.

Abby went with natural makeup and pink gloss on her lips. A dainty pendant necklace hung near her cleavage, drawing the eye to her chest. She wore her hair up, and loose curls fell around her face. The camera captured Abby as she peered over the edge of a pair of sunglasses, a somewhat dismayed look on her face.

In the post’s caption, Abby said that the expression on her face was her reaction to seeing clouds in the sky. She might have been disappointed by the clouds, but her fans were delighted by the photo.

Many of Abby’s followers told her that the yellow looked stunning on her.

“Absolutely the baddest in the world,” one admirer wrote, adding that the snap was “straight up flawless.”

“Goddess of the pool!!!” one excited follower wrote.

“Abby u are a true wonder of the world,” one fan commented.

“You’re stellar in every picture,” wrote another admirer.

The beauty doesn’t ever seem to take a bad photo. Her Instagram is filled with snaps of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a variety of apparel. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she had recently rocked a sexy crop top and a mini skirt. Abby has also modeled titillating lingerie that leaves her fans drooling.

Loading...

Abby certainly does not seem to mind showing off some skin. Her fans can almost always count on the stunner to give them a peek at some cleavage in her snaps. She also doesn’t seem to have a problem showing off her backside every once in a while.

Fans who want to see more of Abby can follow her Instagram account.