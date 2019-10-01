Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Selfie Has Fans Divided Over Her Looks

Kelly Clarkson, the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and a coach on The Voice, shared a selfie to her Instagram account where she wore a big smile and showed off one of the most exciting clothing items she has ever created, her official Team Kelly jacket for Season 17 of the reality competition vocal series. But the extreme close-up pic has fans divided over the singer and songwriter’s new look.

In the photo, Clarkson’s blonde hair was straightened and cascading over her shoulders. She wore a fall palette of color on her face and a sparkly top, which complemented the overall look. Behind her, a coveted Team Kelly jacket hung on a hook, waiting to be given to the next lucky The Voice hopeful who would pick Clarkson to coach them to success in the competition. The black jacket sported a checkerboard design down the arms and a fancy logo on the back.

Upon closer look, fans found themselves divided over Clarkson’s makeup and hair, some finding her gorgeous while others criticized her look in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Some fans believed that the first winner of American Idol was “looking good” and one, in particular, commented, “what a fantastic smile and gorgeous hair, wowee Kelly!”

On the other hand, one fan noted they weren’t particularly pleased by Clarkson’s new look, bluntly stating, “Kelly, I love you. I don’t know who did your makeup, but they need to be slapped.”

Another stated they were “not a fan” of Clarkson’s lined lips and lipstick choice and “heavy” eye makeup that the singer and songwriter sported for the show’s taping.

Overall, most fans seemed thrilled to see Clarkson looking happy and healthy after a weight loss of over 35 pounds. Some mentioned they would always be “Team Kelly” even if she wasn’t on The Voice while others commented they loved her “spirit and sass.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Clarkson slayed during a fashion show on Instagram, where she proudly showed off the fabulous outfits she gets to wear daily as the host of her own syndicated talk series. She appears to be having a great time exploring her wardrobe options on the show, trying styles, prints and colors she may not have ordinarily sported.

Clarkson’s full plate of business opportnities may appear to be pushing the envelope as she continues to juggle filming both The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as balancing her marriage to her husband of six years Brandon Blackstock and being a full-time mother to the couple’s children River and Remington and as a stepmother to Blackstock’s children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.

But like any busy mom, she appears to be taking all her blessings in stride and realizing that it is okay to have days when she feels like she’s not making the most of all her responsibilities and forgiving herself for it when she needs to.

She admitted to Southern Living Magazine that even though she misses the occasional milestone, she strives to be there for most of her kid’s day-to-day lives. “I’m not going to be able to be there for everything, and that’s okay too because I’m showing my daughter and my son and our kids that you can do both and achieve great things,” she added.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.