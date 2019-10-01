Gwen Stefani Brands Blake Shelton A ‘Cheater’ After Discovering His Secret On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani confronted Blake Shelton after she discovered the nefarious way he was using one of her hit songs.

Gwen Stefani scolded her boyfriend for lying to her in front of a studio audience and millions of fans, but it was Kelly Clarkson who really had a bone to pick with Blake Shelton during last night’s episode of The Voice. As reported to USA Today, the country singer used a dirty but hilarious trick to thwart Kelly’s efforts to convince singers to join her team.

Fans of The Voice are getting to see an interesting dynamic between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during Season 17. The two are dating and are obviously extremely smitten with one another, but they have to try to put their romance aside for the sake of the competition. Kelly Clarkson has said that this is difficult for Blake, who readily caves to Gwen when the two of them are interested in the same singer. Unfortunately for Kelly, Blake doesn’t go so easy on her. In fact, he’s started resorting to dirty tricks to take her down.

On Monday night, Kelly Clarkson kept getting silenced when the No Doubt song “Don’t Speak” mysteriously began playing whenever she tried to sell herself to potential team members. It just happened to start right after Kelly used her block on Blake, who had previously boasted that she would never be able to use it on him because she can’t recognize talent as quickly as he does.

Gwen Stefani assured Kelly Clarkson that she wasn’t responsible for the music playing, which blasted on the studio’s speakers multiple times while Kelly was talking to 18-year-old Marybeth Byrd.

“What is happening?” John said. “Is this a sabotage?”

John Legend ultimately ended up being the benefactor of the distraction when Marybeth chose him over Kelly and Gwen, meaning that the “Stronger” singer’s block was wasted.

Even though it was Gwen Stefani’s voice causing the disruption, in one of his confessionals, Blake admitted that it was him, not Gwen, who was responsible for all the “Don’t Speak” interruptions.

“I can’t wait to do it again because Kelly blocked me. She can kiss my butt,” Blake said.

Blake Shelton tried to place the blame on Gwen Stefani by asking her if she was responsible for the music in front of his fellow coaches, and he compared the mystery to “an episode of Scooby-Doo.” However, the truth came out while he was talking to 21-year-old Kiara Brown. Blake forgot that his red button was programmed to play his girlfriend’s song, and he hit it multiple times while he was praising Kiara for the “potential” and “artistry” that he recognized in her.

Kelly stood up in her chair and pointed at Blake, who ducked his head and chuckled about the way he gave himself away. Even then, he still tried to deny that he was responsible for the music, but John proved that he was the guilty party by getting up and pressing Blake’s button himself. This prompted Kelly to punch her tormentor on the arm multiple times. Gwen also got up out of her seat to wag her finger at her boyfriend.

Loading...

“You’re a liar and a cheater. I can’t believe it’s you,” she said.

However, Blake Shelton quickly diffused the situation by calling “Don’t Speak” a “great song” and pushing his button to play it, causing Gwen to start dancing to the music. It’s also possible that hearing it over and over again had an effect on Kiara, who chose Gwen over Blake.

You can watch the hilarious confrontation between the duped coaches and Blake Shelton below.