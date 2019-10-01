John Legend Flaunts ‘The Voice’ Champ Status With Blake Shelton In New Selfie

John Legend flaunted his current champion status on The Voice in a new selfie posted to his Instagram account, where he and Blake Shelton were seen on the set of the NBC reality singing competition series and Legend got in a well-deserved dig at his good pal.

In yet another round of the never-ending teasing that occurs on set, the EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) said in the photo’s caption that Shelton wanted to take a photo with him, because he’s the reigning champion, for good luck as the two move forward in this season’s competition. The two talented musicians were seen with wide smiles, with Shelton pointing at Legend in the cute pic.

Legend, who joined The Voice in Season 16, found sweet success as he coached 26-year-old Maelyn Jarmon to victory against three members of Team Blake in the show’s exciting finale for his first win in his first season on the series.

For two seasons prior, it was Kelly Clarkson who claimed victory as a coach on the series, in both Seasons 14 and 15, with singers Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd.

In fact, Shelton has not scored a win since Season 13 with singer Chloe Kohanski. Still, he is the coach with the most overall wins thus far, with six victories since the show’s first season debut in April of 2011. He is also the only original judge left. After 16 seasons, Adam Levine parted ways with The Voice at the end of last season.

Shelton is hopeful this season as he builds his team against Legend and his fellow coaches, real-life love Gwen Stefani and longtime pal, Kelly Clarkson.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Legend’s adorable pic of himself and his fellow Voice coach.

One fan asked, “Don’t you want to just pinch both their cute checks?’

Another questioned, “Is that Miles or John Legend? So hard to tell,” referring to Legend’s lookalike toddler son Miles, who bears a striking resemblance to his handsome father. Legend is also a father to a daughter, Luna, with television personality wife Chrissy Teigen.

Other Instagram users quipped “the shade” regarding Legend’s statement and how they felt the singer was subtly letting Shelton know he had competition again this season, while many agreed that they “love” to watch the good-natured banter between the two men on The Voice.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Shelton took a hilarious “temper tantrum” on the set of the series after he was unable to score some of the most fabulous contestants from the second night of the show’s blind auditions for his team.

Loading...

“I have a better chance of getting Garth Brooks to audition for this show, and pick me as his coach than I did of getting Royce [Lovett] on my team,” Shelton said, after turning his red chair for the singer right after girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who would eventually persuade Royce to join her team.

Shelton hilariously joked to the camera, “That is not right. I am the godfather of this show. I deserve more respect. This is my show!” In response, Legend told Shelton that this was all going to be seen on Entertainment Tonight, which it was when the news and entertainment website published a story about his rant.

The Voice can be seen Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.