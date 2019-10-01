Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Caught Out, Brooke Seethes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 2 promise drama as Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) blasts her lying husband. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be stunned when his wife exposes the truth and demands some hard answers.

Brooke will race home to confront her husband, per She Knows Soaps. Of course, she can’t believe that her worst nightmare has become a reality. In her mind, she believes that Ridge and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) slept together the night that he was too drunk to come home. She may even feel that she was correct in her assessment of Shauna when she called her a “Vegas tramp.”

Ridge will be blissfully unaware that his wife knows that he lied to her. As far as he knows, Shauna is the only person who knows that she spent the night with him above the bar. And since she promised that she wouldn’t tell Brooke the truth, he feels that he can take his secret to the grave. However, he did not count on the fact that Danny (Keith Carlos) also saw Shauna leaving the room after he left the premises.

Of course, Danny came to his own conclusions and thought that Shauna and Ridge had been intimate as they had shared the same bed. However, Ridge had been passed out drunk and although Shauna did kiss him, he knows nothing of the fact. When the bartender later cleaned out the upstairs room, he found Ridge’s belt. To him, this was conclusive proof that clothes had come off during the night.

Danny relayed the news to Vinny (Joe LoCicero), who in turn let Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) know that something was going on with his father. The information had come as a sort of bonus to Thomas. He wants nothing more than to break up his father and stepmother. He bribed Danny and asked him to call Brooke to pick up the belt. The bartender would then casually mention that Shauna also spent the night. In return, Thomas would ensure that he would make a name for himself as a model.

The plan worked like a bomb. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke now believes that her husband cheated on her. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will be shattered as she screams and rages, “Did you spend the night with Shauna Fulton?” Ridge may tell her that nothing happened between them, but will Brooke believe her husband after so many lies?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.