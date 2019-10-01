Jesy Nelson Rocks Low-Cut Animal Print Leotard On Little Mix Tour

Little Mix are currently performing on their “LM5” tour and it seems that they are having the best time.

One member who is standing out on the tour is Jesy Nelson who is sporting a low-cut animal print leotard during one of the songs. She paired the look with thigh-high boots and looks super fierce. Nelson is known for changing up her hair all the time and appears to have her hair blond and curly. In her caption, she mentions that she was feeling the wind which is blowing directly on her. She poses with one hand on her hip while closing her eyes with her mouth open.

The saucy snap racked up over 200,000 likes within 20 hours, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“That wind was feeling you,” one user wrote.

“Yes Jesy! Slaying like always,” another shared adding multiple flame emoji.

“YOU’RE SO HOT,” a third mentioned.

“Throw a warning Jes, this is too much,” a fourth fan remarked.

“JESY NELSON, THE WAY YOU SNAPPED,” a passionate follower commented in capital letters.

Last week on the group Instagram account, they shared an image of the crowd holding up signs saying “you are the cure,” in response to their song, “The Cure.”

“You have no idea how much you guys mean to us. We honestly struggle to get through this song every night. You guys make us feel so so loved and special, you genuinely are the most beautiful kind-hearted fans we could ever wish for! Your hearts are so pure and we cannot thank you enough for the endless amount of love you have shown us on this tour. we love you!!!!” they wrote.

Prior to the tour starting, Jesy did a documentary with the BBC, Odd One Out, which discussed the effects online bullying and trolling had on her as well as others. Before it aired, she did an interview with The Guardian where she revealed that she used to starve herself because she so desperately wanted to lose weight and look the way she felt everyone else thought she should look like, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Since it aired, the documentary broke BBC records. Nelson admitted she was overwhelmed by the response and that it meant the world to her that people supported it.

Little Mix has cemented themselves as one of the biggest girl bands to come out of the U.K. According to the Official Charts, they’ve racked up a total of 23 Top 20 singles and four No. 1 hits.

To keep up with Little Mix on their tour, follow their group account on Instagram.