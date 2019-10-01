Jessica Simpson Responds To Amy Schumer’s Bikini Weight Loss Photo With A Naughty Joke

Amy Schumer showed off her post-baby body on Instagram, and Jessica Simpson reassured the comedian that she looks great.

Jessica Simpson recently stunned her fans when she revealed that she had managed to lose a whopping 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her third child. This inspired comedian Amy Schumer to show off the results of her own efforts to lose some of the weight that she gained during her first pregnancy, which haven’t been quite as successful.

On Monday, the I Feel Pretty star directly referenced Jessica Simpson in an Instagram post about her own post-pregnancy weight loss. She revealed that she has lost 10 pounds since welcoming her son, Gene Attell Fischer, back in May. However, while she can’t boast that she’s changed the numbers on the scale as much as Jessica has, she did reveal that her wallet is quite a bit lighter; she lost 100 dollars to her sister during a poker game.

Amy’s post about her weight loss included the hashtag “#norush,” so she’s obviously not trying to slim down as much as Jessica did as fast as she did. And while Amy might be comparing her own post-pregnancy body to that of The Dukes of Hazzard star, she didn’t let the fact that she’s lost a tenth of the amount of weight that Jessica has discourage her from sharing a bikini photo.

In Amy’s swimsuit snapshot, she’s rocking a black two-piece with a sporty, short-sleeved top and high-waisted bottoms. She and her sister are posing on a rocky beach.

Jessica Simpson saw Amy Schumer’s post about her own much different weight loss journey, and she made sure to offer some words of encouragement—with a naughty twist that was right up Amy’s alley. She reassured the comedian that she looks perfect just the way she is, and she used a sex joke to drive her point home.

“You’re hot,” Simpson wrote. “Size only matters when it comes to men.”

Jessica isn’t the only one who let Amy know that she doesn’t need to lose another 90 pounds to be deserving of praise.

“Great job Amy, you look fantastic!!!” wrote one of the comedian’s Instagram followers.

“You look great! And so happy!” another remarked.

Amy Schumer followed up her bikini photo with a sweet snapshot of the source of some of her happiness. In the image, baby Gene is sleeping with a stuffed turtle tucked under his arm.

Thanks to that adorable image, the little guy already has numerous celebrity fans. Halle Berry, Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler, and Jessica Alba were just a few of the famous women who responded to Amy’s post.

Gene hasn’t just earned the adoration of some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities; he also shares his birthday with a famous baby. As reported by People, he was born on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie. So while Jessica Simpson might be able to boast about losing what amounts to a small child, she can’t brag that she gave birth to a “royal baby” like Amy’s son before doing it.