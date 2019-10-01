Ashanti Continues To Pull Down Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Snaps

Ashanti is currently on vacation in Marmaris, Turkey, and is enjoying the warm weather.

Yesterday, the “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared a couple of shots of her leaning by a rock by the sea wearing a bikini from her own clothing line, per The Inquisitr.

Today, the R&B songstress has shared more photos of her in the same garment but in different locations. The swimwear she is sporting has a multicolored pattern and is very skimpy. In the first image, she is standing on the sand by a bunch of signs giving directions. Ashanti is staring up at the sky, holding one hand up to the back of her head, while the other tugs her bikini bottoms down. She is wearing sunglasses and is owning her curly brunette locks down.

In the second, the “Foolish” chart-topper is closer to the sea, looking in the opposite direction. She continues to pull her bikini bottoms down but has covered up slightly in a long cardigan.

Within nine hours, the post racked up over 43,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are goals!!! Share the secrets sis,” one user wrote.

“Looking like a Milf without the kids,” another shared.

“That body is amazing,” a third mentioned.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Those abs though,” a fifth follower commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Ashanti is notorious for her bikini photos on the ‘gram and is no stranger to showing off her assets. Her clothing line with Pretty Little Thing seems to have been a success and continues to sell months after its launch. She modeled her own range and can be seen in a whole range of skimpy outfits.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

She recently released a new single with Afro B named after the clothing brand, “Pretty Little Thing,” which sees her in cartoon form on the artwork wearing one of the garments from the line.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 2.8 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act.

Her last album, Braveheart, was released in 2014. Ashanti has kept fans waiting for a full project since, but did reveal to Hollywood Life that she has been working on a new project with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih.

To stay up to date with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.